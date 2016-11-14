Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

BYRON James Ross pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Atkinsons Dam on September 8. The 25-year-old was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $750.

ANNE-MARIE Walton pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on September 29. She was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The 52-year-old from North Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and fined $500.

BENNY William Yoresongo pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ironbark on October 8. The 37-year-old North Ipswich man was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $500.

CADE Michael Howard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on September 25. The 29-year-old from Purga was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

STEVEN Robert Walder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on October 1. The 39-year-old Bundamba man was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Walder was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

SIMON Jacob Williams pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on August 11. The 39-year-old from West End was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

DANIEL James Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Camira on August 31. The 25-year-old was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

KAREN Edith Fraser pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at West Ipswich on July 26. The 54-year-old from Booval was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Fraser received a two month restricted licence and was fined $400.

DANIEL James Milano pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Boonah on October 1. The 23-year-old from Obum Obum was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $1000.

MICHAEL Gregory Moschner pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfiled on September 9. The 31-year-old from Riverhills was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He received a two month restricted licence and was fined $400.

ANTHONY Stuart Roberts pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on September 7. The 48-year-old from Purga was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. Roberts received a four month restricted licence and was fined $500.

DAVID Huntly Thulborn pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Springwood on July 15. The 53-year-old from Laidley was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and sentenced to 18 months probation.

PAIGE Layne Valentine pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in her blood or saliva at Sadliers Crossing on November 22 last year. The 20-year-old from Inala was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and sentenced to 12 months probation.

MICHAEL William Buisson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Dinmore on July 24. The 30-year-old from Raceview received a two month restricted licence and was fined $400.

PETER William Burgess pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Goodna on August 10. Burgess, 47 from Booval, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

JOSEPH Raymond Chudleigh pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Ipswich on April 24. The 28-year-old from Wulkuraka was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for eight months and sentenced to 12 months probation.

DWAYNE Ashley Conlon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Churchill on July 20. The 45-year-old from Yamanto received a two month restricted licence and was fined $300.

JAIMI Dillinger pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on August 20. The 26-year-old was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $100.

EAN Dixon pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on September 23. Dixon, 54, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The Redbank man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

KARL Otto Anthony Junek pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Mount Crosby on September 16. The 45-year-old was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The Kholo man was given a five month restricted licence and was fined $500.

TROY Gregory Layt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Bellbird Park on August 21. The 28-year-old from Meringanda disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $850.

DANNY Albert Moller pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on February 11. The 49-year-old from Darra was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and fined $400.

DYLAN Stanley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at North Ipswich on September 17. The 21-year-old from Brassall was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $900.

JANELLE Lee Benson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in her blood or saliva at Purga on August 24. The 47-year-old from Willowbank was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $300.

JOHN Charles Gilbert pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Bundamba on September 19. The 55-year-old was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. The Riverview man was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $700.

PAUL Roy Johnstone pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Blacksoil on August 7. Johnstone, 47 from Lowood, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $200.