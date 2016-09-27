RSPCA warns of tick outbreak

WARNING: Vets are urging pet owners to check their animals for deadly paralysis ticks.

WITH the weather warming up, pet owners are being urged to be on the look out for ticks.

RSPCA Qld and private vets are already seeing a stream of animals being brought in with tick paralysis.

RSPCA Qld's Senior Veterinarian Dr Anne Chester is warning all pet owners to check their pets thoroughly for any signs of ticks.

"Our main concern is the paralysis tick," she said.

"All pet owners should seek advice from their vet on the best form of tick prevention. There are several alternatives including washes, collars, sprays, spot-ons and tablets.

"The paralysis tick can act very quickly indeed and can cause severe impairment or worse. It's a killer."

Ticks come in a variety of sizes. They can range from the size of a pin head up to around the size of a fingernail. They are oval or rounded in appearance, and can be either cream, dark grey or brown in colour.

When the tick latches on to your pet's skin, it will look like a small rounded pebble. Once they have attached, you might not be able to see their legs.

Ticks can often be found on any exposed skin of your pet. Ticks can quite often be found on an animals face, neck, underbelly and the insides of their legs.

Any time you come back from a walk with your dog, or if your pet has been exploring in long grass it is wise to give them a quick look over for the potential presence of ticks.

Dr Chester said that people need to be of the early symptoms of tick paralysis. An unsteady staggering gait, a dry cough and even just a change in the animal's bark or meow could mean they've been infected.

"They should seek veterinary attention immediately," she said.

"The sooner the antiserum is administered the less chance there is of the tick poisoning being lethal. Prompt action can and will save lives."

RSPCA Qld's spokesman Michael Beatty is one person who can identify with the problem. His dog Hooper had a tick despite wearing a tick collar.

"You really do need to check for ticks daily, even if they are taking tick preventives."