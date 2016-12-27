RSPCA struggling to cope with kitten "overload"

Two month old Dexter is one of the kittens up for adoption at the RSPCA's Wacol campus.

THE RSPCA Queensland's Wacol Care Centre has a staggering 54 kittens looking for homes.

Sadly, despite de-sexing campaigns and warnings, the cat breeding season has taken its toll and RSPCA staff and volunteers are struggling to cope with the overload.

"We don't want people to get a kitten for Christmas without seriously considering their future responsibilities but we are urging people to adopt not shop," RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We have a huge variety of kittens, cats and dogs so please come to the RSPCA first."

For more information on adopting a kitten, visit the RSPCA website.

Take a look at the kittens you can adopt from the RSPCA's Wacol campus: