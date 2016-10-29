29°
Lifestyle

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

Anna Hartley
| 29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA has seen.

An American staffy was found starved, injured and scared on Tuesday in Lowood, near Walnut Crescent.

The dog, believed to be about two years old, is currently recovering at RSPCA Wacol.

His immediate physical recovery is expected to take at least three months.

"It's just diabolical," RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"Somebody found it and took it to the vet who called us.

"It was emaciated, you could see all its bones and it was covered in welts and scabs head to toe."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The dog's wounds were caused by an untreated case of Demodectic mange, an inflammatory disease in dogs caused by various types of the Demodex mite.

"The frustrating thing is that, if caught early, mange is really easily treatable," Mr Beatty said.

"It's very painful (if untreated). The dog had a major wash when we got him so he looked 50% better in the photo we took than when he first came in.

"Even for us this is a really bad case."

Mr Beatty said the dog was very quiet and fearful of human contact.

"He is still very timid, which he would be," he said.

"He's been in a lot of pain and discomfort for a long time."

If anyone has any information on the background of the animal, phone 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

"We would urge anyone who does have information to come forward," Mr Beatty said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  animal cruelty editors picks lowood michael beatty neglect qt country rspca

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

IT'S one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA has seen. An American staffy found starved, injured and scared.

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Man avoids jail following meat cleaver incident

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Court heard he brandished knives and threatened to kill neighbours

Gallery: The price of school formal glamour

Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown.

The glitz, glamour and expense of school formals

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Range of antiques on display today

The Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The fair features sellers from across Queensland and NSW

Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

MILEY Cyrus confirmed she is once again engaged to Liam Hemsworth but confessed she doesn't always wear her ring because it doesn't match her eccentric style

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!