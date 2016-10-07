31°
RSPCA flags immediate changes at city pound

Helen Spelitis
7th Oct 2016

IPSWICH pound is about to undergo a transformation.

It's not the newly built facility the new managers want to see, but the RSPCA is already moving forward with plans to renovate the cages with a whole new area being built for the cats.

Soon the pound will feel more like a pet shop with cats to be moved inside the main reception building, clearly on display for prospective owners.

RSPCA Queensland CEO Mark Townend the new, more comfortable space should be finished in the next few weeks.

At the moment, cats are housed in a shed outside with a tin roof, next to the larger shed where the dogs are kept.

"It's not a very nice space," Mark Townend said.

"It's a hot shed and we have space inside that people were using before, we want to use it for animals.

"We want to make sure the cats are more adoptable and we think this will increase the re-homing rates."

 

NEW ERA: Ipswich City Council officially hands over local animal management duties to the RSPCA.From left, Dearna Morley, Cr Sheila Ireland, Mayor Paul Pisasale, Michael Beatty, Nicole Dann, Maigan Sielaff (front), and Mark Townend.
NEW ERA: Ipswich City Council officially hands over local animal management duties to the RSPCA.From left, Dearna Morley, Cr Sheila Ireland, Mayor Paul Pisasale, Michael Beatty, Nicole Dann, Maigan Sielaff (front), and Mark Townend. David Nielsen

New dividers will also be erected in the dog enclosures, so the dogs aren't looking at each other constantly.

Mr Townend said removing that view would go a long way to reducing stress and barking.

The Ipswich pound has been at the centre of a local controversy since the council awarded the new, three-year animal management contract to the RSPCA instead of the AWLQ.

Sad, and in some cases shocked, residents expressed their disappointment praising the centre's volunteers and the AWLQ staff.

But there are some familiar faces down at the centre - the RSPCA has hired three former AWLQ staff members and there should be no changes to the volunteers.

The centre is now open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and already there are about 50 dogs waiting for a new home.

 

RSPCA Queensland CEO Mark Townend.
RSPCA Queensland CEO Mark Townend. David Nielsen
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  awlq, ipswich, ipswich pound takeover, rspca

