Royal performance as Goodna publican celebrates 30 years

THANKS ANDREW: Publican Andrew Café proudly holds a guitar presented to him by musicians and friends to celebrate his 30 years as publican of the Royal Mail.

CAN we do that again next week?

That was the response of the 1000-strong crowd after a 12-hour music celebration at the Royal Mail Hotel in Goodna on Saturday to celebrate publican Andrew Café's 30 memorable years in charge.

The day started off with John Malcolm and then Sarah Denning + Rory & Dave, The Free Loves, The Royal Mail Ukelele's and an All Star Jam - followed by the all-important cake presentation.

Then came Buzz & the Blues Band and Blackbird Hum for the finale.

There was going to be another All Star Jam at the end but Café says the evening found a natural ending when Blackbird Hum played their final song.

"It was just this perfect ending because the Jacaranda Festival started its fireworks at the finale of Blackbird Hum," Café says.

"Everyone went outside to watch and we thought that was the perfect end to what was a beautiful day. Everyone was on such a high.

"The staff was shattered after doing a fantastic job but then everyone said 'can we can do this again next week?'

"But the publican I took over from 30 years ago Bob Vella, he's been running a pub for a while at Cunnamulla, he came along on Saturday morning and was one of my first customers... and that was a beautiful touch.

"He said that if we do that again next year for our 31st he'd come down and jump behind the bar...and we agreed on that. So while we can't do it again next week, we can definitely do it again next year."

That's good news for fans of real music.

Kelly Sammut, Christie Gordon, Summer Coggan and Charny Gordon party. David Nielsen

The Royal Mail is one of the world's leading blues houses. It was recognised as such by the International Blues Foundation by winning the 2014 Keeping the Blues Alive Awards in the International category, an Australian first.

Café has not tried to reinvent the wheel at his hotel. He has stuck to what works.

Blues musicians have told the QT over the years that there is no venue in the nation they prefer performing at.

Those musos showed their appreciation by signing a guitar, provided by local band The Free Loves, and presenting it to Café to celebrate 30 years on the weekend.

One band also turned up unannounced to play a surprise set.

"Hatz Fitz and Cara Robinson dropped in and played an extra act on the day and they've just had album of the week on Radio National," Café says.

"The guitar was a nice touch. We've got a few more to sign it so we've got it behind the bar at the moment but we'll get it up by the weekend."

Colourful trio Mike Winter, Peter Johnson and Mike Brophy celebrate 30 years of Andrew Café's stewardship of the Royal Mail. David Nielsen

Café took over the pub in 1986, the week before Jacaranda Festival.

He's been through some trials, with the 2011 floods inundating the much loved watering hole.

In the early days there were issues with the noise, as the hotel is close to homes.

"But we switched our music to Saturday afternoon and we haven't encountered too many problems since then," Café says.

"Blues music is a style that is not as loud as heavy metal so it is more accommodating for our neighbours.

"It has been a struggle the whole time keeping on top of the mortgage but we've started to see some light at the end of the tunnel. I'm just so glad that we have stayed here this long and see the fruits of our labour."

Mark Emmerson, Emma Foster and Melinda Gower get in the spirit of the party. David Nielsen

The pub did shut down in 2011 for three months to refurbish after the floods but was soon back better than ever.

"It gave us a chance to get some things cleaned up and repair the floors, things that were difficult to do while we were trading," Café says.

"That is the message in life. In anything bad that happens there is always going to be a silver lining to help you get through things, and you've got to look for that."

Blues music is king at The Royal Mail and it was again on Saturday for the 30-year shindig. David Nielsen

The hotel has retained its superb staff and its appeal.

"It is such a simple thing - cold beer and friendly service," Café says.

"Our staff team is unbelievable.

"I've got a couple staff here now that are second generation. When I started here their mothers or fathers were here, and that's pretty special."

There is no doubt Saturday, October 29 will live long in the memory of all who were at the Royal Mail.

"The human warmth is what stood out," Café' says.

"It wasn't the end of something. We weren't collecting for the passing of somebody.

"It was a real celebration and that is what made it such a happy day.

"It was special to have people dropping in who remembered us from 30 years ago. It was such a hoot...that's why we have to do it again next year."