Row over ice rink, bowling alley and lagoon

PLANS for a state-of-the-art ice hockey rink to be located in Ipswich are gathering pace.

Ice Hockey Queensland is seeking a new headquarters and Ipswich has been identified by the peak body as an ideal location.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr David Morrison and council officers are working with experienced development consultant Rob Camping, who has been engaged by IHQ, on the project.

However some Ipswich locals think council should focus on other important projects

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Ashley Clarke -"Really? An ice rink? So we're supposed to be getting something we haven't asked for, probably don't need and will likely be underused. Yet we don't get a bowling alley, which we have asked for and likely would utilise. An interesting spend, that one. I just hope the lagoon eventually goes ahead."

Casey-Leigh Saxby - "You might not utilise it but plenty of the rest of the community will."

Lorraine Harvey - "The lagoon is 'dead in the water' by the sound of it. Funding was never there for it and now we are being told there may be a water feature so I wouldn't hold your breath for the new flavour of the month, an ice rink!"

Chelle Bkel - "You People do nothing but complain. You're ungrateful! Gee wiz! You have the best driver at your captain seat. If you only knew or understand what the mayor has and is doing... maybe you should go live in areas that have the worst parks and ZERO anything. You have so much compared to us and other places. Look up and see what you have. I am in utter shock at your mindsets. Like spoiled brats, want, want, want! I haven't seen anything like this before. I just came from a conference with Paul Pisasale and other mayors. You guys are on the world stage for excellence. If you don't know how great your city is your a fool!"

Julie Louisa Suess - "Am I missing something here? What's so terrible about an ice rink? Kids will definitely use it. Yes a bowling alley is needed too but it doesn't have to be either or. Why not have both?"

Vanessa Young - "I'd love an ice rink in Ippy, I think it would be great for young and old."

Adam Lewis - "I just hope it doesn't come at the expense of Bundamba Skateaway. The owners have gone through hell and back trying to stay open after the floods. I would really hate to see such an icon close due to even smaller crowds which leave to a colder venue."

Katie Shewring - "There's heaps of ice in Ipswich already."