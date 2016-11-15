Rosewood ready for a night of glitz and glamour

Students in previous years have gone all out for the Rosewood formal.

ROSEWOOD'S main street will become a runway as almost 70 students parade down it to celebrate the end of Year 12.

The school is hoping to make the formal street parade, which was first held in 2015, an annual tradition.

Teacher Brenda Wnuczynski said the event was about recognising students' hard work.

"We are establishing the parade as a tradition," she said.

"Community is very important for our school and we're trying to get the community involved (with Rosewood State High)."

The high school, which has about 430 students, is a vital part of the small town of Rosewood.

Ms Wnuczynski said the parade would see students drive down John St tomorrow evening.

"People line the streets and come out of their shops to see the kids," she said.

"A police convoy takes them down the street. It's a lovely event."

The public are welcome to come and see Rosewood High's Year 12 graduates walk down the main street tomorrow from 5.15pm.