Young man killed in horrific head-on collision

Joel Gould
| 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM

A YOUNG man was killed in a horrific head-on crash on a quiet country road south of Ipswich yesterday.

Police said two vehicles collided on the Dinnercamp Bridge, on Munbilla Rd, Kalbar about 7.30am.

The awful extent of the impact was obvious, with the front end of the man's car almost unrecognisable after the crash.

A 22-year-old man from Rosewood who was driving a white sedan was deceased at the scene, while a woman in a small SUV had to be airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

She was in a stable condition when last checked.

The crash led to the closure of Munbilla Rd for most of the day, with police eventually clearing the scene about 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the cause of the head-on crash.

