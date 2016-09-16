Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A NEW master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood.

The 425-home Rosewood Green development is a 56-hectare site neighbouring both sides of Rosewood Golf Course with traditional or large lifestyle lots ranging in size from 360sqm through to 4600sqm.

Almost a third of the development will be given over to parkland, open space and koala habitat preservation.

A 5000sqm central park will incorporate a playground, kick-about space, multi-purpose half court with hoop, drinking fountain and an off-leash exercise area for dogs.

Rosewood Green sales and marketing agent Scott Blaney said the community is conveniently located just minutes from a wide variety of amenities on offer in Rosewood and its surrounding suburbs.

"Rosewood Green has all the benefits of an established and modern community, with a country-style living feel," he said.

"The community is immediately surrounded by local amenities and facilities, with everything you could want right on your doorstep.

"This means buyers can move into a brand new home and can still be a part of a thriving community at the same time."

Rosewood Green is boarded by two train stations, has direct access to two major highways, is within proximity to Ipswich, Greater Springfield, Brisbane and Amberley as well as convenient access to the local Rosewood golf course, schools, cafés, sporting and community clubs, swimming pool, parks and beautiful rolling countryside.

Mr Blaney said the estate would have a strong emphasis on providing quality open space.

"The community will blend country charm with all the services and infrastructure for a modern lifestyle," he said.

"The developer has a strong commitment to the natural surrounds, promoting open spaces as well as capturing the picturesque landscape and mountain views.

"Buyers will have the choice of large, prime lots close to the heritage and charm of the Rosewood township."

Residents will have access to a pedestrian walkway network that will connect Rosewood Green with the golf course.

Rosewood Green is minutes from Rosewood and Thagoona train stations, 15 minutes' drive from Ipswich and a 45-minute drive from Brisbane's CBD.

Buyers can build with their own builder or can choose from a range of house-and-land packages from a variety of builders available at Rosewood Green.

A sales centre for Rosewood Green is now open at Vassallo Drive, Rosewood.

The centre will be open from Monday to Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm and 11am to 4pm on weekends.

For more information on the project visit rosewood green.com.au.