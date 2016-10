Prime Redbank Plains real estate is at a premium at the moment - just ask the local kangaroo population.

QT readers Des and Jen Price captured this confrontation between two male roos in the backyard at Redbank Plains early Monday morning.

The area surrounding the Price's property - inhabited by large mobs of eastern grey kangaroos for many years - has been subject to large scale residential development recently.

This has pushed many of those kangaroos onto their property.