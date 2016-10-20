Rodeo, Barina and Tuscon on stolen vehicle list

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a number of missing vehicles throughout the Ipswich area.

A white Hyundai Tuscon sedan, registration 815WNM, was first reported missing last week Friday.

A blue Holden Barina sedan (338WKR) Sedan was stolen on Sunday.

And a white Holden Rodeo utility (818MZE) was added to the missing list on Monday.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.