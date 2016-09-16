Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

ROADWORKS near the Ipswich cemetery are causing chaos for business owners who say they are losing money as customers get sick of waiting in the traffic queues.

The works started in April and owners were under the impression the project would be done and dusted within 10 weeks, a timeframe the council says was never quoted.

Fast forward five months and anger among business owners, some of who say they have experienced a 65% loss in income, is reaching boiling point.

The council has spoken to several disgruntled owners, but the overwhelming feeling from the commercial precinct is "we're over it".

Sapar Landscaping Supplies owner Geoff Biddle has 70 people working for him and no way to easily move large trucks into his property, an essential part of his business.

He has met with the project manager twice to vent his frustrations.

People have stopped coming here because they can't get access," Mr Biddle said.

Scott Tomlinson at Ipswich City Bearings says his trade is down $20,000 to $30,000 a month and both he and his customers have labelled the project "a bit of a joke".

Michael Vojtek at Bird and Pet Nutrition is one of the worse affected by the road works.

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview. David Nielsen

His business relies on people stopping in to buy bulk dog food, for example, and he says the road works have cost him more than $20,000 - about 65% of his walk in traffic is gone.

"I complained to the council and they recommended I lodge an application for compensation," Mr Vojtek said.

"I only asked for $10,000 for a month of lost profit and it was rejected."

That's been confirmed by the council who say Mr Vojtek's application was "assessed independently under council's standard compensation claim process and refused".

Mr Vojtek says the message from the council was essentially "too bad, so sad".

"The council handled this poorly," he said.

As part of the project the road was closed for six weeks and at times delays have been so prolonged customers have sat waiting in traffic for up to 15 minutes.

The disgruntled business owners agree the solution is for council to "get on with it and get the job done".

But the council says the works were always planned to take 25 weeks, not eight to 10.

The Briggs Road Project, between Huxham and Parrot streets, involves a full road rehabilitation including widening the road, building guttering and drainage and installing infrastructure.

Adele Goodwin of Ipswich City Mechanical says the roadworks on Briggs Road is costing her money in overtime. A one hour service is taking an hour and a half because of delays getting in and out of the driveway for a test drive. David Nielsen

Before construction started a letter was sent to the affected businesses outlining the works and, according to the council, clearly stating the disruption would last at least until September.

>>Briggs Rd roadworks: Worker's hours cut to two days

The council admitted it's behind schedule, but says that's only nine weeks - not three months.

A high voltage cable running along the length of Briggs Rd caused delays with workers struggling to pinpoint its exact location.

That led to a redesign, which took about four weeks to do and involved increasing the road heights.

The bulk of the work is being carried out by the council's internal construction team.

A local contractor has been employed to do the culvert and drainage works, which unlike the rest of the project is almost finished.

Throughout the works council says it has maintained safe, clean access for businesses and minimised disruptions wherever possible.

It didn't help the original start date was pushed back from February to April so council could liaise with a water service provider, something business owners say should have been done ahead of time.

"The project start date was delayed in order for council to work with a water service provider to improve the effectiveness of the methodology to relocate a major water service," a council spokesperson said.

"This was done to ensure the businesses' access to water services was not disrupted.

"However, this did impact on delivery timeframes, both for the water main relocation and stormwater drainage works.

"Council has an obligation to maintain and improve the road network for the benefit of residents and businesses.

"Once the project is complete, the businesses will benefit from a significantly improved road frontage to their business premises."

The works are now expected to be finished in December.