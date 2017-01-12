Road repair works to shut down busy intersection

A MAJOR Ipswich intersection will be partially closed on Sunday.

Between 7am and 5.30pm Ipswich City Council workers plan to shut down the busy five ways intersection at Chermside and Brisbane Rd for repair works.

In a public notice the council said the works were necessary to repair "failed road pavement".

The QT understands workers will be patching two sections; the slip road from Chermside Rd onto Queen Victoria Parade and the top section of the Parade just before the traffic lights.

The intersection is expected to be, at least, partially closed to cars and police will be on site to redirect traffic.

The works have been set down 'weather permitting' and if conditions aren't favourable, the repairs will be carried out on Sunday January 22 instead.

For more information contact the council on 3810 6666.