Highway closed after horrific fatal truck and car crash

Emergency services and a police forensic team are at the scene of a fatal traffic crash about 2km north of Esk this morning.

Police report that the collision occurred on the Brisbane Valley Highway at about 3am.

The crash is thought to involve a truck and a car.

Police report one male driver deceased at the scene while a second was transported to Ipswich Hospital after being treated for back pain.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.