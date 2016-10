Two men will appear in court next month accused of damaging the water feature at River Heart Parklands yesterday.

Police allege the pair poured dishwashing liquid into the water feature at about 2.20pm, causing a large amount of foam which damaged the water feature.

A 30-year-old Rosewood man and a 31-year-old Chuwar man are scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 30 on a charge of wilful damage.