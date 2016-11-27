Rising coach Belinda enjoys helping 'special' kids

Former Australian goalkeeper Belinda Kitching will be coaching the Western Pride's NPL women's team in 2017.

HAVING taught previously in Hervey Bay, proud Ipswichian Belinda Kitching is keen to work in the city where she developed her international career.

The former Bundamba State and High School student was 18 when she was first chosen to represent Australia.

The recently appointed Western Pride women's NPL coach has been working as a teacher's aid for just over 12 months, having an interest in special kids needs.

"The kids react well to me sort of thing and we have a good time,'' Kitching said.

"I just like learning what we can and can't do with kids with different disabilities.''

Kitching has fond memories of playing for Australia while based in Ipswich.

"It was a wonderful experience,'' the 1999 World Cup goalkeeper said.

"You never thought you'd ever play one game for your country, let alone 34.

"Every game that I've actually played, I've just taken every moment in and all I want to do is be able to develop that knowledge into the players that I've got here, in the Western Corridor especially.''