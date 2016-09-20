Ripley puts the GF on the big screen

CAN'T make it to the NRL Grand Final?

Do the next best thing and head down to Ecco Ripley's Grand Final in the Park event at Ripley on Sunday, October 2.

Kicking off at Brooking Parklands from 5pm, the footy festivities will have the NRL season's final game live on the big screen along with a load of family-friendly pre-match entertainment.

An onsite food truck will have some flavoursome fare so footy fans maintain their strength and stay hydrated while a face painter and jumping castle will keep the kids happy - and colourful.

Rumblefish will provide the pre-game tunes, playing live in the parkland from 5pm until kick off.

There will be heaps of prizes up for grabs, including a $100 A-Mart All Sport voucher for the best dressed, as well as two 2015 NRL final balls signed by the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos.

Brooking Parklands is located via 582 Ripley Road, Ripley.

For more details visit eccoripley.com.au