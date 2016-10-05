Ripley enjoys open air footy

FINALS FUN: Ecco Ripley hosted a free open air NRL grand final in the park event. Band Rumblefish entertained the crowd before the match.

MORE than 150 people rolled out their picnic rugs at Ecco Ripley over the weekend to catch every second of the NRL Grand Final action live on the big screen.

Ripley footy fans were treated to an abundance of family-friendly pre-match entertainment including live music from Rumblefish, an on-site food truck plus a face painter and jumping castle keeping the kids happy - and colourful.

Sekisui House sales manager and passionate footy fan Scott Blaney said the event was a great opportunity for local families and the greater community to watch the NRL's most anticipated match of the year on the big screen in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

"It was great to see so many enthusiastic football fanatics getting dressed up in support of their favourite footy team as the two best codes battled it out for the NRL Premiership Trophy, " he said. "The event brought local footy fans closer to the action than ever before and the bumper crowd showed just how passionate Ipswich footy fans really are.”

Lots of prizes were up for grabs, including a $100 Amart Sports voucher for the best dressed, as well as two 2015 NRL final balls signed by the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos valued at more than $1160.

Mr Blaney said Sekisui House hoped to hold similar events at its Ecco Ripley community after receiving positive feedback from local residents.

"Events like these bring the wider community together and really highlight the Ipswich spirit that we love to promote at Ecco Ripley,” he said.