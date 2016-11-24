Ripley community set to get fit

GET FIT: Personal trainer and Body Joy principal Susan Yates will host the monthly Fun Family Fitness sessions at Ecco Ripley.

A RANGE of get fit classes are the newest addition to Ripley's changing face.

Developer Sekisui House has partnered with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation to host a range of fitness and health classes within its $500 million Ecco Ripley masterplanned community.

The initiative, which launched in September, is focussed on providing greater opportunities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle to Ecco Ripley residents and the greater Ipswich community.

The Fun and Fitness in the park program will be held at Ecco Ripley's Brooking Parklands and will offer classes for all fitness levels including a Low Impact class on Mondays at 5.30pm, a Mums and Bubs class on Thursdays at 9.30am, a Circuit class on Saturdays at 7.00am as well as a Fun Family Fitness class on the second Sunday of each month.

Ecco Ripley Development Manager Frank Galvin said Sekisui House was proud to partner with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation to offer low-cost fitness options to the community.

"The introduction of fitness classes in Ecco Ripley is part of Sekisui House's ongoing commitment to the community and a way of supporting the health and wellbeing of residents here," he said.

"Above all, the fitness sessions provide a low-cost opportunity for people to come together and enjoy exercise.

"We believe residents will really embrace the program - Ecco Ripley is already a very active community with walkways, bike paths, parklands and a weekly walking group."

Personal trainer and Body Joy principal Susan Yates will host the monthly Fun Family Fitness sessions at Ecco Ripley and said she was proud to be involved in delivering fitness opportunities that brought people together.

"I love this style of fitness because it is fun and inclusive, and provides an opportunity for children and their parents or carers to participate together," she said.

The newest classes at Ecco Ripley form part of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Fit4Life initiative.

To view a calendar of Ipswich Hospital Foundation's Fit4Life activities visit ihfoundation.org.au or for more information about Ecco Ripley's Fun & Fitness program visit eccoripley.com.au.