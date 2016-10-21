28°
Ripley celebrates puppy pride

21st Oct 2016 9:00 AM

Ipswich residents can treat their pet pooches to an afternoon of fun at South Ripley this weekend.

The Dogs on Patrol community safety initiative invites residents to pat police pups, meet Neighbourhood Watch representatives and bring their own pets down for a day of activities.

The day will feature a host of entertainment for pets including competitions and games such as 'best trick', musical chairs, dog 'lotto' and special guest speakers.

Five hundred pet owners will receive free dog tags from police Service with their pet's name engraved on it.

Dogs on Patrol will be held at Harmony Cres, 10am-2pm this Sunday at Providence South Ripley. Entry is free.

Ipswich Queensland Times

