Rio medal winner's Australia Day message

SWIMMER: Lakeisha "Lucky” Patterson won two golds, three silvers and a bronze from Rio.

A TEEN who left Rio with a haul of six medals will inspire local athletes at an upcoming Australia Day ceremony.

Paralympian Lakeisha "Lucky” Patterson is Australia's most decorated 2016 Rio Paralympian who orignally took up swimming at age three to help her cerebral palsy and ease her muscles.

Now the 17-year-old has medals from the Commonwealth Games, Pan Pacific Games and World Championships and holds two World, Paralympic and Oceania records.

Lakeisha will be Somerset's Australia Day Ambassador at the awards ceremony at 10am on Thursday, 26 January at the Somerset Civic Centre.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said that was an honour to have such a decorated athlete attending the ceremony.

"Lakeisha is Queensland's golden girl and a hero for young people in sport and council is very excited about welcoming her to Somerset,” he said.

"(She) will be delivering a speech at the awards ceremony which is sure to inspire all those who attend.

"I encourage everyone to attend the Australia Day Awards ceremony recognising the regions outstanding citizens.”

The Australia Day breakfast is at capacity and bookings are no longer being taken.

Somerset residents can also enjoy free entry to each of the pools in Somerset on Australia Day at Lowood, Kilcoy, Toogoolawah and Esk pools from 10am until 5pm.

Each pool will have a sausage sizzle as well as various games and activities on offer to keep the kids entertained.

For more phone 5424 4000.