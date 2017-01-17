Rider suffers leg, eye injury after fall from BMX bike

A boy is in hospital after a fall from a BMX bicycle at Chuwar last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the incident occurred just before 7pm.

Paramedics attending the scene at a private residence treated the rider for a significant leg and a minor eye injury.

He was later transported in a stable condition to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

In an earlier incident a motorcyclist suffered arm and hip injuries after he came off his bike at South Ripley.

Paramedics attending the scene at McGuires Hut Rd just after 6pm assessed the patient before he was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.