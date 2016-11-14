Rickuss swaps parliament for ponies

IAN CALLS TIME: Retiring Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss with wife Ann after announcing he will retire at the end of this parliamentary term.

AFTER 13 years in State Parliament, MP Ian Rickuss is ready to swap his seat for pony riding lessons with his grandchildren.

The Member for Lockyer on the weekend announced his retirement as of the next state election but not without plenty of fond memories, political success stories and community support.

Mr Rickuss was first elected in 2004 and has had five successful elections since. He has campaigned for the Plainland overpass, seen the community rally in times of natural disaster, toured Westminster Parliament and defeated One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

He said the time had come to re-invest his energy into his family.

"I've got a fair bit of grey hair and I'm almost 63 so depending on when the election is called by the end of the next term I would be 67 going on 68 and I just want to spend a bit of time with my family," he said on Saturday morning following the announcement.

"I'm ready to hang my hat but it's always a bit sad.

"It's been a great privilege to be the Member for Lockyer and the people have supported me very strongly over five elections and that highlights the fact I was doing something right and the community did support me."

He said he would be on hand to mentor the next LNP candidate.

"I've got three or four very talented young people from the local area I'm sure will put their hand up and the more competition the better because it only encourages the good cream to come to the top," he said.

Mr Rickuss began his working life as a bank clerk in his early 20s before moving into first generation farming - a career that eventually led him to the Lockyer Valley and later into politics.

"First generation farmers are pretty rare even today in the Lockyer Valley or anywhere simply because it's expensive to get into so I've been quite successful at that," he said.

"I worked extremely hard. To be a first generation farmer you've got to work seven days a week, 14 hours a day really and I did that so I didn't have a lot of holidays or long service leave and then I got involved in parliament and it sort of continued on.

"I've really got a catch-up to do with a bit of a break.

"What inspired me was the fact that the area wasn't being well serviced by the members of parliament that were in place for a couple of terms.

"I felt I had a good understanding of the place and I was quite involved in local ag-life politics and it just seemed a natural progression into the state sphere."

He said the Plainland overpass, residential development and the second range crossing were among his proudest achievements.

"Just good basic representation also. It's been lovely to be able to support old Mrs Jones or old Mrs Smith," he said.

"You can put things in place to help those sorts of people stay in their own homes and they are achievements in themselves, just supporting the community in general."

Mr Rickuss said his passion for the community was something he shared with his wife Ann.

Ann was one of the founders of Laidley Little Athletics, Lockyer branch Leukaemia Foundation patron and president of the Faith Lutheran school board chairman.

"She had worked very hard for the community too so it was almost like getting two for one when I did get elected because Ann was such great value," Mr Rickuss said.

Mr Rickuss said his attention would now turn to his children Luke and Joel and five grandchildren at their Glenore Grove farm.

"The eldest one is nearly nine so I'm going to teach them to ride horses and spend a bit more time with my lovely grandchildren," he said.

Mr Rickuss will hold the seat until the next state election.

"This will give us enough time to make sure we select an appropriate candidate for the Lockyer and the LNP and we have time to get them some runs on the board and talk to the community and understand what the community wants from them," he said.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said finding a replacement for Mr Rickuss would be "no easy task".

"I thank Ian for his dedication and hard work for the people of Lockyer, a community he loves," Mr Nicholls said.