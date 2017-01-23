REVEALED: Why Luise is the Ipswich Citizen of the Year

Luise Manning has been recognised as the Ipswich Citizen of the Year.

A PASSIONATE community campaigner who has championed the environment, children's education and domestic violence awareness has marked 10 years living in Ipswich in a unique way.

Luise Manning was named Citizen of the Year at Ipswich City Council's annual Australia Day Awards describing the win as "an honour and a shock”.

Since she moved to Ipswich a little over a decade ago, the Springfield Lakes mother has immersed herself in the community.

MS MANNING was founding president of the Springfield Lakes Tennis Club and has developed a database of the facilities available at a range of Ipswich parks.

The Springfield resident - dubbed "the nature lady” - recently launched a dedicated environmental group after years of hosting community eco-walks that encouraged litter collection and leading the Pick Up 3 - Save A Turtle environ- mental awareness campaign.

"Ever since I was a kid I've looked after the environment. I think at the end of the day we need to raise awareness that it matters,” she said.

"My big goal for Ipswich is to never have a mass balloon release happen again. I would also like to see people taking their plastic bags and water bottles home and to stop littering.

"Your bag could kill an endangered species, trap a bird or be eaten by a turtle. If we don't protect them they won't be around for my daughter's children.”

Ms Manning was honoured at a ceremony at Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday alongside winners from six other categories.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said she was a leader among various community groups.

"Luise wears many hats - developing an early childhood literacy program and raising awareness of domestic violence and low speed vehicle rollovers,” he said.

"Over the years, she has dedicated countless hours to the tennis club and parks project and her Pick Up 3 program encourages Ipswich residents to be part of the pollution solution.

"We are a united city that celebrates success, shares sorrow and gives mates a helping hand.

"Luise is a proud, passionate and proactive resident who willing gives her time to her community and its surrounding suburbs.”

Ms Manning said she hoped to use her title to raise awareness and inspire others to get up and fight for what they are passionate about.

"Actions speak louder than words. My advice is to get out there, talk to people, find out what they want and get involved with your community,” she said.

"This is your community, if you don't like something, do something about it.”