36°
News

REVEALED: Tips to avoid cuts to your pension

Tom Gillespie
| 20th Jan 2017 5:52 AM Updated: 5:52 AM
Losing your pension because of new changes? Here are some tips to help keep it.
Losing your pension because of new changes? Here are some tips to help keep it. Joshuah Buckle

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of residents on the part-pension around Toowoomba and Darling Downs will have already had their payments cancelled or reduced under sweeping changes from the Federal Government.

The changes to the asset test, introduced on January 1, mean any pensioner over the threshold will lose $3 for every $1000 they are above the line.

The Chronicle spoke to Toowoomba Financial Centre advisor Gerard Ball, who explored some of the options residents could look at to improve their pension:

PRE-PAY FOR YOUR FUNERAL

While quite morbid in nature, Mr Ball said there were some genuine advantages to either putting deposits on funeral plans or pre-paying a funeral bond.

"With a funeral bond, they can pay up to $12,250 into a funeral bond, which is an exempt asset," he said.

"If they're close to the cut-off range, that's one thing they can do.

"They can either pre-pay their funeral plan as opposed to a funeral bond, which is putting them towards their funeral."

Reader poll

Are you concerned about changes to the pension?

MAKE A GIFT

If you have plenty of cash in the bank that is eating away at your pension, Mr Ball recommends gifting money to relatives and making donating to charities.

"People can also gift $10,000 per year, capped at $30,000 over five years," he said.

"They can give that to a charity or family member, just as long as it's a gift."

RENOVATE YOUR HOUSE OR PAY OFF HOME LOAN

Mr Ball's key advice was to spend money on things that don't count on the asset test, with the first of those being renovations.

Since the family home was not counted to the asset test, he said any improvements to would not affect a person's threshold.

Mr Ball also suggested paying off a residual home loan if you had the equity to do so.

If they've got a residual home loan, they can pay that off and it will take money out of their bank account," he said.

"I had a man who had a home loan and he stood to lose his pension, but he paid it off and it helped keep him under."

GO ON HOLIDAYS

Holidaying is one of the first things pensioners consider when trying to get below asset tests, since it's a purchase for a service rather than a product.

But while Mr Ball said taking a vacation was an option, he recommended caution to ensure there was enough capital left over in case of an emergency.

SUPERANNUATION

Because superannuation is counted towards a person's assets, Mr Ball said pensioners could invest cash into their partner's super if they were the right age.

"If you are a couple and one is a lot younger, they can put superannuation in an account and it will be an exempt asset until they reach pension age," he said.

LIFETIME ANNUITY

Purchasing a lifetime annuity product, which provides regular income in return for an upfront investment, could be an option, according to Mr Ball.

"If they put $50,000 into a lifetime annuities account, it's an asset that depreciates in value," he said.

"In the end it's still an asset but it does drop in value (and) it would help control your assets a bit better."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  pension toowoomba toowoomba financial centre

BREAKING: Police charge woman after alleged child abduction

BREAKING: Police charge woman after alleged child abduction

Police issued an amber alert and the children were located safe and well in Beaudesert around 2am this morning.

  • Crime

  • 20th Jan 2017 7:47 AM

Hacker explains the risk even you don’t know about

File

Ipswich 'ethical hacker' raises the alarm

Could Goodna trio be world's dumbest crims?

WATCHING: Police used a Safe City Camera to monitor suspects.

Safe City camera was watching activities of suspects

School to open with no student bus service

STALLED: A designated school bus service is not in place for a school opening at Bellbird Park.

New Bellbird Park Secondary College students left high and dry

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

How cyclists could peddle funds into community

BIGGER AND BETTER: Bicycle Queensland has partnered with Somerset Regional Council.

BIKE riders set to flock to the region later this year.

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

STEVE Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office yesterday - and he might live to regret it.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Spy trio hitting studio in 2017

GUITAR POP: Brisbane three-piece Dave is a Spy is made up of Fin Taylor, Sarah Bellamy and James Halpert.

Brisbane three-piece set for second EP

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN FAMILY HOME ON ONE ACRE PLUS OF LAND!

25 Schmidt Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 4 ONLY $299,000!!

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed four bedroom family home is here ready and waiting for you and your family or some incredibly lucky tenant. ...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

NEED 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS ??

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!