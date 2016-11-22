REVEALED: the ten Bundamba ALP branch members

BUNDAMBA HOPEFUL: ETU state organiser Stuart Traill is one of the 10 prospective members of a new Bundamba branch of the ALP.

STOPPING One Nation and engaging in some old fashioned progressive left wing activism, more so than overthrowing Jo-Ann Miller.

That is what one of the members of the proposed new Bundamba branch of the ALP says is the rationale behind setting up the branch that has 10 prospective members.

The right faction locally is sitting back and watching the move to form the branch unfold with key figures insisting it is an internal left faction war between Ms Miller's camp and another camp on the left.

Ms Miller, the sitting Bundamba MP, is backed by the CFMEU mining division. The QT has previously reported that Nick Thompson, backed by the CFMEU construction division and a former federal candidate, is a likely candidate to take her on in pre-selection. He is in the Redbank branch.

Alison Young, who has moved to the area from Victoria and has a passion for the Labor Party, is one of the prime movers in the new Bundamba group. Another is Stuart Traill, the ETU state organiser and who was a strong voice against asset sales at the last state election.

The other members of the group are Nigel Young, Sapphire Parsons, Craig Beilfield, Chelsea Gilroy, Phyllis Gilroy, Natalie Armit, Neisha Keys and Alison Young.

The branch would be the fifth in the state seat of Bundamba along with Goodna-West Moreton, Springfield, Redbank and Collingwood Park-Riverview.

The ALP quota system may see a female given precedence in any Bundamba pre-selection, or if Ms Miller was to leave politics or resign from the party.

The branch is not established yet and its application will be considered by the Bundamba SEC before the final say by the ALP's administrative committee, as it weaves its way through the Byzantine labyrinth of ALP politics.

The prospective membership is diverse. Having a new branch will give the like minded members more influence and delegates on various ALP committees.

"From my perspective it is just a more progressive bunch of people who will increase activism in the Ipswich area instead of driving people away,” one prospective branch member told the QT.

"They are a bunch of people who have no agenda other than to get a meeting together of like minded people and making it an enjoyable experience. I want a progressive branch that can take the argument up to people like Hanson when she starts running candidates because the last thing I want to see is One Nation in that area.

"One Nation is a significant political risk and we have identified it as a significant risk. The last thing we want to see is an LNP government with One Nation holding the balance of power.

"I imagine the right (faction) will dump a heap of people in there, as they do, but it has to go through all the processes first.”

On the Miller issue, the source said that the seat of Bundamba was "an area with some entrenched political views so to try and knock anybody off with one branch, if that is anybody's agenda, would be pretty naïve, but it will give us a say”.

"We've only had two meetings. If (any Bundamba pre-selection) is about Jo-Ann it will be an internal fight within the CFMEU, and obviously the branch members will have some sort of say. But Nick Thompson is in the Redbank branch, which is Jo-Ann's.”