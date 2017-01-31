35°
REVEALED: The Ipswich suburbs attracting young families

Joel Gould
| 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
LOVING SPRINGFIELD: Melanie and Michael Zambelli with Cassandra, 5, Serena, 11 months and Ethan, 2.
LOVING SPRINGFIELD: Melanie and Michael Zambelli with Cassandra, 5, Serena, 11 months and Ethan, 2.

IT'S a land of milk and honey for bouncing babies in Ipswich's eastern suburbs.

The figures are in and now available on the State Government's open data website and Ipswich postcode 4300 - which takes in suburbs including Springfield, Goodna, Gailes, Camira, Bellbird Park and Brookwater - is third highest in the state for babies born by local mothers with 1091 births in 2016.

That is behind the Toowoomba and Mackay with 1467 and 1163 respectively.

Ipswich postcode 4305 was fifth with 940 births.

The average age of a suburb like Springfield for instance is 28, compared to the national average of 37.

Springfield's Melanie Zambelli's 11-month-old daughter Serena was one of the 1091 births. Ms Zambelli and her husband Michael also have a son turning two next weekend and a five-year-old daughter.

The couple has lived in Springfield for six years and Ms Zambelli said it was a place that had plenty of attractions for young couples with children and those planning to add to their families.

"This is just a very good area that is very well set up with plenty of doctors and everything nearby that you need,” she said.

"There are good schools nearby and we send our daughter to St Francis Xavier School at Goodna which is just 10 minutes down the road.

"I find going to Orion Central to be one of the better shopping centres to go to.

"We have a lot of parks and playgroups that get us out in the community and we are a part of the new Catholic parish in Springfield, Our Lady of the Southern Cross.”

Raine and Horne sales and projects director Chris Booth, whose company has offices in both Goodna and Springfield, wasn't surprised by the birth figures and said there were several reasons why he was selling plenty of homes to young families in the 4300 postcode.

While acknowledging the different demographics of suburbs such as Goodna and Springfield, he said both offered good value compared to Brisbane and access to train travel with work.

"Young families are being out-priced in the inner suburbs of Brisbane so they are looking at options to move to those market places,” he said.

"They can buy brand new homes, and four bedroom and two bathroom homes with double garages, at affordable rates and in a family environment.”

Mr Booth said places like Springfield also boasted drawcards that would appeal to young families, including the presence of Mater Hospital and the plans for Health City.

"There an ethos around a large sense of community in the Springfield area and that attracts people, along with the job prospects with the ongoing development,” he said.

Cr Paul Tully, based in Goodna, said the 4300 postcode area continued to be a magnet for young families.

"In that whole stretch from Goodna to Brookwater to Springfield there are a lot of young couples and families starting out and moving into the area,” he said.

"It is not surprising it has a very high birth rate.”

