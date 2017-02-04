REVEALED: The ALP heavyweight set for Springfield run

IMPRESSIVE: ALP national executive member Charis Mullen is favoured to win pre-selection in the proposed seat of Springfield.

A FEMALE member of the ALP's national executive is the favourite to win pre-selection for the Labor Party if the proposed new seat based around Springfield is unveiled later this month.

The QT can reveal that highly regarded Charis Mullen, the campaign co-ordinator for the AWU in Queensland, is the right faction's preferred candidate to run in the proposed seat.

The current 89 seats will become 93 seats at the next state election, tipped to be in the last quarter of 2017.

Both the LNP and ALP have suggested to the Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ that a new seat be based around Springfield.

Ms Mullen, who lives in Ipswich, has been an Austsafe director since October of 2013 and is experienced in campaigning for the Labor Party in elections.

She is highly regarded within the party and well connected.

"Charis is an extremely capable political operative," one ALP source said.

"Her strengths are in industrial relations and standing up for workers rights, where she is extremely experienced.

"She has a passionate commitment to education and social justice."

Ms Mullen sits on the national executive with leading ALP lights such as Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and party icon Anthony Albanese.

Sources told the QT last week that the right faction of the ALP was backing a female candidate and that she was the favourite to contest the seat, with the right to do a deal with the left faction in another seat as a trade off.

"Affirmative action rules will ensure it is a female and we have a quality candidate lined up who has the ability to be a future cabinet minister," one ALP source had told the QT.

The Austsafe website says that Ms Mullen is "the campaign co-ordinator in the Australian Workers' Union (Queensland Branch) with over 20 years of experience in both government and the corporate sector".

It goes on to say that her roles have seen her provide "strategic advice and on-the-ground support in government affairs, public policy and advocacy, stakeholder engagement and communication strategy". The website says she has worked across a number of industries including development, transport, infrastructure, mining, gaming and tourism as well as telecommunications.

It states she is a former senior policy advisor in the office of the Minister for Environment, Local Government and Planning in Queensland.

Ms Mullen has a Bachelor of Arts, specialising in communication and cultural studies and media studies, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.