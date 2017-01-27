REVEALED: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

AFTER six months of empty beer taps, one of the region's most popular country pubs will once again open its doors.

The Royal Hotel Kalbar will open today under new owners, James Baillie and his parents Jim and Donna Baillie.

Since working in a bar in his youth James has dreamed of owning his own pub.

Today that dream becomes a reality.

"I've always wanted a pub, mum hasn't," James joked.

"But when we drove past here a year and a half ago and mum walked in and said, 'If I'm ever going to buy a pub it'd be this one' so I said alright then.

"I called them up and was told it wasn't on the market. It was up for sale for a couple of months before I realised and then we made the decision to buy it."

James' dad Jim said his family had owned a wide range of businesses from Charleville to Blackall.

"I've owned three motels, a grocery store, a service station and a caravan park. So we thought why not give James a go at his dream and help buy this place," Jim said.

"We want to make it a family-friendly pub again and we're hoping to have a playground out the back and get a few more air conditioners once we get settled."

The pub, built in 1989, closed in August last year after then-owners Terry and Kevin Gilbert decided to sell.

Kalbar locals and visitors alike have been missing their favourite watering hole, which also has a dedicated restaurant.

After six months out of action the Baillies have employed a new chef to change up the menu and an entirely new staff made up mainly of locals.

"Most of my staff live in a 10km radius of here," James said.

"We're from out west and have always had farms so I didn't want a big city pub.

"I want a nice country pub that can become iconic with good food and cold beer to keep everyone happy."

The new business owner said the reopening had been the buzz of the town and he'd already met many Kalbar locals who were eager to once again have a nice place to grab a cold beer at the end of the day.

"We are going to change and expand but we are keeping a nice modern menu," James said.

"It's a big venture but hopefully it all comes together.

"I hear on the streets that people are excited for us to open so I hope that's true."

The family are currently living on property in Warwick and are planning to move to Kalbar this year.

The bar will open tomorrow with the restaurant opening on Tuesday.