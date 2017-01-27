31°
News

REVEALED: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

Anna Hartley
| 27th Jan 2017 3:53 PM
FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.
FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER six months of empty beer taps, one of the region's most popular country pubs will once again open its doors.

The Royal Hotel Kalbar will open today under new owners, James Baillie and his parents Jim and Donna Baillie.

Since working in a bar in his youth James has dreamed of owning his own pub.

Today that dream becomes a reality.

"I've always wanted a pub, mum hasn't," James joked.

"But when we drove past here a year and a half ago and mum walked in and said, 'If I'm ever going to buy a pub it'd be this one' so I said alright then.

"I called them up and was told it wasn't on the market. It was up for sale for a couple of months before I realised and then we made the decision to buy it."

James' dad Jim said his family had owned a wide range of businesses from Charleville to Blackall.

"I've owned three motels, a grocery store, a service station and a caravan park. So we thought why not give James a go at his dream and help buy this place," Jim said.

"We want to make it a family-friendly pub again and we're hoping to have a playground out the back and get a few more air conditioners once we get settled."

The pub, built in 1989, closed in August last year after then-owners Terry and Kevin Gilbert decided to sell.

Kalbar locals and visitors alike have been missing their favourite watering hole, which also has a dedicated restaurant.

After six months out of action the Baillies have employed a new chef to change up the menu and an entirely new staff made up mainly of locals.

"Most of my staff live in a 10km radius of here," James said.

"We're from out west and have always had farms so I didn't want a big city pub.

"I want a nice country pub that can become iconic with good food and cold beer to keep everyone happy."

The new business owner said the reopening had been the buzz of the town and he'd already met many Kalbar locals who were eager to once again have a nice place to grab a cold beer at the end of the day.

"We are going to change and expand but we are keeping a nice modern menu," James said.

"It's a big venture but hopefully it all comes together.

"I hear on the streets that people are excited for us to open so I hope that's true."

The family are currently living on property in Warwick and are planning to move to Kalbar this year.

The bar will open tomorrow with the restaurant opening on Tuesday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  kalbar qt country royal hotel kalbar scenic rim whatson

Time to cull the bats says Mayor

Time to cull the bats says Mayor

Yamanto residents continue to endure living hell

Chook farmer's plan to create Brisbane Valley jobs

Poultry farmer's business vision for Brisbane Valley

Ipswich drivers 'extremely well behaved'

RBT: Random breath testing, Alexandra Headlands, Sunshine Coast. December 10, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

Less than 50 of 680 drivers doing the wrong thing on Australia Day

One of three guilty for Hotel Metropole police fight

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Man, 28, avoided a criminal record

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

REVEALED: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

Iconic country pub to reopen under new owners after six months

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!