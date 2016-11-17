REVEALED: Region's 15 childcare centres not making the grade

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.
The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.
The five possible grades the centres could receive include: significant improvement required, working towards national quality standard, meeting national quality standard, exceeding national quality standard and excellent.
We've scoured the data to give you the A-Z of the region's childcare operators and how they rank.
The 15 centres working towards national quality standard:
- Bundamba Child Care Centre, Bundamba
- The Bremer Community Child Care Centre, Bundamba
- Ipswich East State School Out Of Hours School Care, East Ipswich
- Redbank Plains Outside School Hours Care, Redbank Plains
- Quality School Age Care Services- Brassall
- Quality School Age Care Services- Fernvale
- Quality School Age Care Services - Walloon
- Children's Choice Early Education Centre, Raceview
- Thrish Montessori Childcare Centre Goodna
- Thrish Montessori Child Care Centre, Redbank Plains
- Natures Kids Childcare Centre, Kalbar
- Smart Start Early Learning Centre, Redbank Plains
- Queensland Kids Early Learning Daycare, Collingwood Park
- Goodna Headstart Program
- Montessori Pathways, Redbank
The 7 centres classed as provisional - not yet assessed:
- Regional Choices FDC, Ipswich
- Brite Korner Family Day Care Pty Ltd, Springfield Lakes
- Care Family Day Care, Booval
- 123 ABC Family Day Care, Gailes
- The Studio of Performing Arts, Springfield Central
- Raina's Family Day Care Scheme, Bundamba
- Time to Care Family Day Care, Redbank Plains
The 16 centres meeting the national quality standard:
- Bindarra Children's Daycare Centre, Booval
- Boonah District Kindergarten, Teviotville
- Church Street Kindergarten and Pre School, Goodna
- North Ipswich Child Care Centre
- Bundamba School Age Care
- Blair Outside School Hours Care, Sadliers Crossing
- Raceview State School P&C Association Outside School Hours Care
- Raceview Congregational Pre School and Kindergarten
- Churchill State School Combined After School Care
- Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Out Of School Hours Care
- Silkstone Outside School Hours Care
- Ipswich Grammar School - Before and After School Care
- Collingwood Park State School P&C Association OSHC
- Kids Club Osh Care, Camira
- Excellence In Care Family Day Care Scheme, Springfield
- Little Wonderland Childcare, Carole Park
Your top 14 centres exceeding the national quality standard:
- Jacaranda St Community Preschool and Kindergarten, North Booval
- Ipswich Kindergarten
- Yamanto Community Kindergarten Inc.
- Roderick St Community Pre-School and Kindergarten, Sadliers Crossing
- Camira Kindergarten
- Cribb Street Child Care Centre, Saliers Crossing
- Brassall Child Care Centre
- Glebe Road Community Kindergarten and Pre-School, Newtown
- Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten
- West Moreton Community Kindergarten, Karrabin
- Amberley Outside School Hours Care, Yamanto
- Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Early Education Centre
- Earlybird Early Childhood & Learning Centre, Brassall
- Choices Family Day Care, Ipswich
Significant improvement required:
This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children.
The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.
Working towards national quality standard:
This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.
Meeting national quality standard:
This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.
Exceeding national quality standard:
This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.
Excellent:
This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.