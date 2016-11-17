REVEALED: Region's 15 childcare centres not making the grade

How did your childcare centre stack up?

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.

The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of November 2016) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.

The five possible grades the centres could receive include: significant improvement required, working towards national quality standard, meeting national quality standard, exceeding national quality standard and excellent.

We've scoured the data to give you the A-Z of the region's childcare operators and how they rank.

The 15 centres working towards national quality standard:

Bundamba Child Care Centre, Bundamba

The Bremer Community Child Care Centre, Bundamba

Ipswich East State School Out Of Hours School Care, East Ipswich

Redbank Plains Outside School Hours Care, Redbank Plains

Quality School Age Care Services- Brassall

Quality School Age Care Services- Fernvale

Quality School Age Care Services - Walloon

Children's Choice Early Education Centre, Raceview

Thrish Montessori Childcare Centre Goodna

Thrish Montessori Child Care Centre, Redbank Plains

Natures Kids Childcare Centre, Kalbar

Smart Start Early Learning Centre, Redbank Plains

Queensland Kids Early Learning Daycare, Collingwood Park

Goodna Headstart Program

Montessori Pathways, Redbank

The 7 centres classed as provisional - not yet assessed:

Regional Choices FDC, Ipswich

Brite Korner Family Day Care Pty Ltd, Springfield Lakes

Care Family Day Care, Booval

123 ABC Family Day Care, Gailes

The Studio of Performing Arts, Springfield Central

Raina's Family Day Care Scheme, Bundamba

Time to Care Family Day Care, Redbank Plains

The 16 centres meeting the national quality standard:

Bindarra Children's Daycare Centre, Booval

Boonah District Kindergarten, Teviotville

Church Street Kindergarten and Pre School, Goodna

North Ipswich Child Care Centre

Bundamba School Age Care

Blair Outside School Hours Care, Sadliers Crossing

Raceview State School P&C Association Outside School Hours Care

Raceview Congregational Pre School and Kindergarten

Churchill State School Combined After School Care

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Out Of School Hours Care

Silkstone Outside School Hours Care

Ipswich Grammar School - Before and After School Care

Collingwood Park State School P&C Association OSHC

Kids Club Osh Care, Camira

Excellence In Care Family Day Care Scheme, Springfield

Little Wonderland Childcare, Carole Park

Your top 14 centres exceeding the national quality standard:

Jacaranda St Community Preschool and Kindergarten, North Booval

Ipswich Kindergarten

Yamanto Community Kindergarten Inc.

Roderick St Community Pre-School and Kindergarten, Sadliers Crossing

Camira Kindergarten

Cribb Street Child Care Centre, Saliers Crossing

Brassall Child Care Centre

Glebe Road Community Kindergarten and Pre-School, Newtown

Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten

West Moreton Community Kindergarten, Karrabin

Amberley Outside School Hours Care, Yamanto

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Early Education Centre

Earlybird Early Childhood & Learning Centre, Brassall

Choices Family Day Care, Ipswich

THE FIVE POSSIBLE RATINGS

Significant improvement required:

This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children.

The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.

Working towards national quality standard:

This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.

Meeting national quality standard:

This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.

Exceeding national quality standard:

This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.

Excellent:

This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.