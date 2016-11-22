30°
REVEALED: Mystery of 'doomed' fireman's hall solved

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Nov 2016 12:46 PM Updated: 2:48 PM
Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.
Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

THE mystery surrounding the history of the old fireman's hall on Limestone St has been solved ahead of the building's demolition, which has been delayed, to make way for a car park.

The hall was built by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Marjorie Entermann was a child when the hall was being built in the mid-1940s.

She said the land was donated and the terrace homes previously there, knocked down.

"I attended working bees on Sundays with my parents, putting on the finishing touches and getting ready for the opening ceremony," Ms Entermann said, in response to the QT's call out for local information from locals.

"Volunteer workers were fed from a huge pot of stew cooked on a campfire under a mango tree at the back of the building.

"I was allowed to stir the stew and varnish a wooden pew, though I doubt if I did much of it before wearying.

"Several of the original pews are now in the Rosewood Seventh-day Adventist church hall".

Former Ipswich fire station boss Peter Roach said the hall became part of the firefighters' precinct after the Seventh Day Adventist church moved out to Brassall.

In the mid-1960s the fire station moved from Brisbane St to the Limestone St site, now home to innovation hub Firestation 101.

The fire brigade bought the hall from the church and began using it as offices and training rooms.

The old hall located next to the former Ipswich Fire Station. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
The old hall located next to the former Ipswich Fire Station.

"The top story was the board room and the secretary's office," Mr Roach said.

"The underneath was used as the breathing apparatus room and a lecture room."

Mr Roach said during the late 1980s the secretary's office was moved into the top floor of the fire station and the hall homes to the fire safety officers, inspecting the city's buildings.

There has been some controversy regarding the demolition of the building to make way for 12 new car parking spaces at next door McDonalds, but Mr Roach said there is no real significance for the fire service attached to the hall.

"I am surprised it will be knocked down," Mr Roach said.

"I know it's not heritage listed, but it is an old building.

"I suppose you have to make way for progress but to knock it down to use the area for a car park is a shame."

The hall had been scheduled for demolition last month, but difficulty coordinating with Energex to disconnect the power has caused delays with the building now expected to fall in the first week of December.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fireman's hall heritage ipswich

