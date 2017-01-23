REVEALED: Most common causes of Ipswich house fires

HOUSE fires caused by children playing with lighters or matches is on the rise in Ipswich.

Throughout Queensland there were 1891 house fires; that's one every 4.63 hours.

In Ipswich there were 81 house fires in 2016 with investigations finding the cause of most was "undetermined".

That's a 12.9% decrease on the year before when there were 93 house fires in Ipswich, according to data from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

While there has been an increase in the number of fires started accidentally by children, the majority of house fires were linked to electrical failure or unattended heat sources.

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski, whose organisation helps families recover from the loss of all their belongings, said kitchen and electrical fires were the main causes of all house fires across the wider district.

"We urge all residents to 'don't stop looking, while they are cooking' and check all appliances for any frayed cords," Mr Naumovski said.

"Don't overload power boards or sockets with double adaptors."

Of the 81 house fires in Ipswich, 5% were caused by children misusing lighters or matches.

It's a small percentage, compared to the 35% recorded as 'undetermined', but one Mr Naumovski said is concerning.

"We again urge parents or carers to teach their children the difference between was a tool and what is a toy," Mr Naumovski said.

"The most common sentence we hear when we arrive at a house fire and talk to the home owners or tenants is, "I never thought it would happen to me".

Christine and Louie Naumovski from the Logan House Fire Support Network. David Nielsen

"Well as the statistics tell us when a house fire occurs every 4.63 hours, our saying is "it's only a matter of time before you become a statistic.

"We urge all residents to implement the new changes as soon as possible for the best protection in the event of a smouldering fire within the home, especially if that fire occurs in the middle of the night whilst you are sleeping."

House fire report card 2016

Number of house fires: 81 (down from 93 in 2015)

Causes;