REVEALED: Leading causes of Warrego Highway crashes

Tara Miko
| 24th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
DANGER ZONE: The Warrego Hwy and Villis Rd intersection at College View has been identified as a crash black spot.
DANGER ZONE: The Warrego Hwy and Villis Rd intersection at College View has been identified as a crash black spot.

POLICE are calling on all Warrego Hwy users to be mindful of traffic flows as investigations continue into a serious two-vehicle crash at a notorious intersection on Monday.

The Villis Rd intersection which feeds into a popular eastbound rest stop on the highway at Gatton has been identified as a crash black spot by police.

In the most recent crash on Monday, a NSW man was critically injured.

Laidley police Officer- in-Charge Jim McDonald said 11 crashes had occurred at the intersection of Villis Rd and the Warrego Hwy in the past eight years.

While none of the crashes were fatalities, Sergeant McDonald said the area was a known black spot.

"There is an over- representation of crashes in that location,” he said.

"We conduct enforcement activities on the Warrego Hwy as much as any location in Queensland, if not more.”

Regular users of the Warrego Hwy were quick to condemn the Villis Rd intersection following the horrific two-vehicle crash about 2.30pm on Monday.

A NSW man, 64, remains in a critical condition in a Brisbane hospital after the red sedan he was driving and a semi-trailer truck collided at College View.

Sgt McDonald said while the Forensic Crash Unit continued its investigations, initial examinations of the scene and witness statements suggested driver error was a major contributing factor.

Police figures reveal 11 crashes occurred at the Villis Rd intersection in the past eight years, with the highest crash rate reported in 2009.

No crashes were reported in 2011, 2014 or 2015.

A multi-million dollar upgrade extended the merge lane for eastbound traffic in 2010 which reduced the number of crashes.

Sgt McDonald said driver error was a leading cause of the crashes and urged motorists to be mindful of all road rules and traffic.

"If you make one mistake when you drive on the road, it can be your or somebody else's loss of life,” he said.

"Don't take driving for granted.”

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  laidley police road traffic crash warrego hwy

