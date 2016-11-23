REVEALED: Ipswich’s five hottest property ‘hot spots’

SOUTH Ripley is dominating Ipswich's residential growth with almost 200 people moving into the budding suburb within just three months.
While as a percentage South Ripley is growing the fastest, more people have moved into a different, established Ipswich suburb now home to more than 19,000 people.
The figures come from the latest council Planning and Development Report which also shows five suburbs emerging as 'growth hotspots'.
Collectively, the five areas have become home to almost 1000 new residents since July.
These are the top five 'hottest growth' suburbs in Ipswich;
1. South Ripley
New residents since July: 189
Rate of change: 25.92%
New homes since July: 59
Average house price: $410,900
2. Bellbird Park
New residents since July: 208
Rate of change: 3.12%
New homes since July: 79
Average house price: $344,500
3. Redbank Plains
New residents since July: 240
Rate of change: 1.27%
New homes since July: 92
Average house price: $311,000
4. Leichhardt
New residents since July: 159
Rate of change: 3.88%
New homes since July: 61
Average house price: $262,000
5. Springfield Lakes
New residents since July: 159
Rate of change: 3.88
New homes since July: 54
Average house price: $446,150