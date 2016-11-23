REVEALED: Ipswich’s five hottest property ‘hot spots’

SOUTH Ripley is dominating Ipswich's residential growth with almost 200 people moving into the budding suburb within just three months.

While as a percentage South Ripley is growing the fastest, more people have moved into a different, established Ipswich suburb now home to more than 19,000 people.

The figures come from the latest council Planning and Development Report which also shows five suburbs emerging as 'growth hotspots'.

Collectively, the five areas have become home to almost 1000 new residents since July.

These are the top five 'hottest growth' suburbs in Ipswich;

1. South Ripley

New residents since July: 189

Rate of change: 25.92%

New homes since July: 59

Average house price: $410,900

2. Bellbird Park

New residents since July: 208

Rate of change: 3.12%

New homes since July: 79

Average house price: $344,500

3. Redbank Plains

New residents since July: 240

Rate of change: 1.27%

New homes since July: 92

Average house price: $311,000

4. Leichhardt

New residents since July: 159

Rate of change: 3.88%

New homes since July: 61

Average house price: $262,000

5. Springfield Lakes

New residents since July: 159

Rate of change: 3.88

New homes since July: 54

Average house price: $446,150