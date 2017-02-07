REVEALED: Ipswich cheapest for unleaded, diesel

THE RACQ monthly fuel price report has found Ipswich motorists enjoyed the cheapest unleaded fuel in the state in January.



Averaging 125.2 cents per litre, Ipswich's unleaded price came in more than four cents cheaper than the next best centre in south-east Queensland, Moreton Bay.



Sunshine Coast drivers were slugged badly in January, with the average price tipping 134.2 cents per litre.



Ipswich was also the cheapest for diesel in south-east Queensland, averaging 129.2.

