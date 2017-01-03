REVEALED: Deadly year on Ipswich roads

In June a 57-year-old couple from Jimboomba died in wet weather on the Warrego Hwy when a truck crossed a median strip and collided with their minivan.

IT WAS a deadly year on Ipswich roads with 20 fatalities, up from 12 the year before.

The figures for 2016, which relate to the Ipswich Police District, don't tell the story of the suffering and loss that those who died and their surviving friends and families have experienced.

Between January 2001 and March 2014, 114 people died on Ipswich roads.

APRIL 2016: Croftby man named as victim in crash at Peak Crossing

So to lose 20 lives in 2016 marks it as one of the worst in recent memory.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the messages relating to the 'fatal five' reasons for deaths on our roads were not being heeded by some commuters.

Speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued and distraction and inattention make up the rest of the Fatal Five.

MAY 2016: Two killed in horrific crash south of Ipswich

"We continue to talk about the 'fatal five' and that is for a reason. People just aren't adhering to what we are asking them to do," he said.

"It is not just the lives of the 20 lost. It is the lives of everyone else involved."

"We had two motorcyclists die at the start of (December) and that didn't auger well for the rest of the month.

NOVEMBER 2016: Rosewood man dies in horror crash

"That was one of our worst years in recent times and our New Year's wish is that this year there will be less."

The deaths on Ipswich roads occurred with an alarming regularity

DECEMBER 2016: Man killed after motorbike crash

In June a 57-year-old couple from Jimboomba died in wet weather on the Warrego Hwy when a truck crossed a median strip and collided with their minivan.

That occurred just weeks after two women were killed when their car collided with a truck at Peak Crossing.

The year finished on a sad note in December when two male motorcyclists lost their lives hours apart on the Ipswich-Boonah Rd.