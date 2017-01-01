REVEALED: Arrests made and charges laid over New Year

IN IPSWICH 12 people were arrested and 13 charges were laid by police as revellers welcomed in 2017.

Eight people were caught drink or drug driving in what police say was a relatively quiet New Year's Eve celebration for the region.

The only major incident in Ipswich saw a police officer injured during an altercation with a 17-year-old from Yamanto.

It seemed most residents adhered to Queensland Police's warning to "use common sense" while celebrating.

"Police won't tolerate anti-social behaviour from party-goers. If you or anyone you're out with engages in violent or anti-social behaviour, we will not hesitate to take action," QPS warned residents earlier in the week.

Police presence was increased at the city's two main events in Ipswich CBD and Springfield.

QPS reported of the 5000 people at North Ipswich Reserve and the additional 5000 at Springfield's Robelle Domain on Saturday night, crowds were well behaved.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said he was pleased the vast majority of Queenslanders had a safe and happy start to the New Year.

"Police were certainly kept busy across Queensland last night, but I am pleased that overall, crowds were well-behaved that, for the most part, they heeded our message to play it safe," he said.

"Of course, there were a few people who chose to ignore our warnings and managed to sour the New Year's Eve experience for themselves and those around them, but I am very grateful that they were in the minority."