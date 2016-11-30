33°
Revamped course delivers real rewards at Amberley

30th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Sgt Simon Verhaar assesses RNZAF trainee CPL Matthew Phillips and CPL Gian Collado during a rotating eddy current test;
Sgt Simon Verhaar assesses RNZAF trainee CPL Matthew Phillips and CPL Gian Collado during a rotating eddy current test; Photo: CPL Brenton Kwaterski

A REVAMPED training course in non-destructive testing and composite technologies (NDT&CT) at RAAF Base Amberley is hitting the mark.

The introduction of new technologies and in-depth tutorials resulted in fully qualified and confident technicians.

The new NDT initial employment course provides theory and practical instruction in NDT technician Level 2 duties to personnel across the ADF, Defence contractors and international military trainees. It uses NDT methods and equipment to test aerospace structures, components and ground support equipment.

OIC NDT&CT SQNLDR Jason Paterson said the contribution made by members had been significant.

"While the course is now 32 weeks, which is down from 69 weeks, the new course allows Air Force to produce a fully qualified and highly capable NDT technician,” SQNLDR Paterson said.

He acknowledged the dedication of training staff, both civilian and military, in designing and developing the new course.

APS instructor Chris Glew said it was great to see the results of the hard work.

"After an exhaustive six to eight months of redeveloping the course, it is pleasing to see the trainees graduating into highly skilled confident technicians,” he said.

The course fosters a closer working relationship with the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), which provides instructors in the practical phase, and works to introduce and develop new technologies.

