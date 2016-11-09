Residents warned to prepare for dangerous fire conditions

With dangerous fire conditions predicted for parts of southern Queensland today and in coming days, the Rural Fire Service is urging Queenslanders to be ready and alert.

RFS Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson said with very high and severe fire danger forecast in Central Highlands, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, fires that broke out would be fast moving and unpredictable.

"Residents, particularly those in the North and South Burnett, Kilcoy and areas west of Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley should take extra care and be alert in the coming days as warm temperatures combined with low humidity, minimal soil moisture and increased winds create dangerous fire conditions," Mr Dawson said. "Under these conditions, unattended or mismanaged fires could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.

"We're asking residents in Bellthorpe and Mundubbera to be vigilant with two large fires burning in these areas.

"These fires are being closely monitored by firefighters, with strike teams and air operations at the ready."

With storms forecast in some areas for this afternoon and evening, Mr Dawson urged residents not to be complacent.

"These storms could bring gusty winds and dry lighting which could not only spark new fires but have the potential to cause problems at existing bushfires and for our firefighters," he said.

"People should never throw cigarette butts out of the car window and avoid operating machinery in grassed areas during these dangerous conditions."

Mr Dawson said landowners who had conducted hazard reduction burns recently should to take immediate steps to ensure their fire had been properly extinguished.

"Residual fires must be contained so that they will not escape and any hazard reduction burns should be postponed until conditions are more suitable or there has been significant rainfall," he said.

Mr Dawson said that with a number of fires already burning across the state, residents needed to stay up-to-date with current warnings by visiting the RFS website, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) social media pages or tuning in to local radio.

"If you do see a fire report it to Triple Zero (000) immediately," he said.

Visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au for more information on bushfire warnings, Fire Danger Rating and bushfire preparation.