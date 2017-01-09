32°
News

Residents urged to dive into Wacol pool

Ashleigh Howarth | 9th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
COME ON DOWN: Councillor Matthew Bourke with Justin Lemberg and Riaz Jannif urge residents to visit the facility.
COME ON DOWN: Councillor Matthew Bourke with Justin Lemberg and Riaz Jannif urge residents to visit the facility. Ashleigh Howarth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the mercury rising every day, residents who wish to take a dip to cool down are being reminded there is a pool at Wacol.

Managers from the Carole Park Community Pool Complex want to spread the word that their facility is open and available for both Ipswich and Brisbane residents after there were calls from some residents in Forest Lake to build a pool in their suburb.

The pool, which is a Brisbane City Council facility, is located on the corner of Waterford and Boundary Roads in Wacol and is roughly 5km from the Forest Lake Shopping Centre and the St Ives Shopping Centre in Goodna.

It features a 25 metre eight lane solar heated pool as well as two separate pools for toddlers and smaller children.

Justin Lemberg from the complex said the pool was beautifully maintained and catered for those who like to swim laps or have a splash around.

"We have a beautiful pool here and lovely green lawns so people can spread out their towels and enjoy the day with their family and friends," he said.

"So we would really like to ask the community to come on down and see what we have here."

The pool have discounted their entry fee from $5 down to $3 for the school holidays and also plan on introducing a free club day once a week.

"On Friday afternoons after school we will be having a free club day to encourage more kids to get into swimming as well as making sure they know how to swim properly to avoid drowning," Mr Lemberg said.

Brisbane City Councillors Matthew Bourke and Charles Strunk had debated the issues regarding building a pool in Forest Lake during council meetings, but both have thrown their support behind the Carole Park Community Complex.

Cr Bourke said he "tips his hat off to the operators who have put in a unique and complex in place for residents of the Wacol, Ellen Grove and Forest Lake areas to utilise".

Cr Strunk was also full of praise, saying "I hear it has one of the cleanest pool water across all the pools in Brisbane. I think it is underutilised and I would encourage people to use the pool".

The Satellite
Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

Man, 46, in custody following alleged sexual assault

He did not make a bail application

  • News

  • 9th Jan 2017 12:20 PM

Expanded service to help area's farmers

An unprecedented volume of water was released from Wivenhoe Dam this month and with tropical cyclone Anthony reformed, Premier Anna Bligh has reactivated the state’s disaster management group.

Irrigators now better prepared for major weather events

Trail bike seized, 13-year-old charged after tip off

Cory Donpon shows off some impressive bike control at the Kaimkillenbun trail bike ride. Photo: Lisa Machin / Dalby Herald

Yamanto detectives executed the warrant at a Raceview address

The 'disease' costing Ipswich $219,000 a year

The last of the graffiti on the buildings at the Raceview Shopping Centre in 2016.

Mayors call on members of public to help stop the cost

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

AMBER Rose says she would never date a bisexual man, even though she is attracted to both men and women.

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

Jimmy Fallon to open Golden Globes with musical spoof

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Fallon will open the night with a musical spoof of La La Land.

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck would "discourage" his children from becoming actors

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Date To Be...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $489,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

Great time to invest in Ipswich

26 Balaclava Street, Churchill 4305

House 3 1 2 $289,000...

Value plus with this very affordable home, situated in a quiet Churchill street. Once occupied by a caring owner but a work transfer forced her to move interstate...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE HOME ON PREMIER SIZED BLOCK&quot;

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

Character Home with 4 bay carport

17a Railway Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This is just what you have been looking for. A lovely character home with front verandah to watch the world go by - perfect spot to sit and relax and absorb a...

QUICK SALE REQUIRED

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

&#39;MORTGAGEE EXERCISING POWER OF SALE&#39;

153 Access Road, Rosevale 4340

4 1 2 AUCTION

Set upon approximately 50 acres of scrub country this property is ideal for the horse enthusiast or hobby farmer. Comprising of 4 separately fenced paddocks with...

Tranquillity at Tarome

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

Bellbird Park Stylish Brick

5 Walker Street, Bellbird Park 4300

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Bellbird Park where established properties can be purchased below what it cost you to build a new property and best of...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

There's something about Josie

WELL-DESERVED: Crowne Real Estate Ipswich senior sales agent Josie Smith has won The A-List Excellence award for 2016.

Why this real estate agent gives part of her commision to charity

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Company behind $40m Ipswich CBD project missing in action

The original Ellenborough Towers design.

Time is almost up for developers to get out their shovels

LAND GRAB: Fears for future of Ipswich pony club

ANXIOUS WAIT: Allen Zahnow, President City of Ipswich Pony Club INC wants a committment in writing.

President concerned about council 'land grab'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!