Residents urged to dive into Wacol pool

COME ON DOWN: Councillor Matthew Bourke with Justin Lemberg and Riaz Jannif urge residents to visit the facility.

WITH the mercury rising every day, residents who wish to take a dip to cool down are being reminded there is a pool at Wacol.

Managers from the Carole Park Community Pool Complex want to spread the word that their facility is open and available for both Ipswich and Brisbane residents after there were calls from some residents in Forest Lake to build a pool in their suburb.

The pool, which is a Brisbane City Council facility, is located on the corner of Waterford and Boundary Roads in Wacol and is roughly 5km from the Forest Lake Shopping Centre and the St Ives Shopping Centre in Goodna.

It features a 25 metre eight lane solar heated pool as well as two separate pools for toddlers and smaller children.

Justin Lemberg from the complex said the pool was beautifully maintained and catered for those who like to swim laps or have a splash around.

"We have a beautiful pool here and lovely green lawns so people can spread out their towels and enjoy the day with their family and friends," he said.

"So we would really like to ask the community to come on down and see what we have here."

The pool have discounted their entry fee from $5 down to $3 for the school holidays and also plan on introducing a free club day once a week.

"On Friday afternoons after school we will be having a free club day to encourage more kids to get into swimming as well as making sure they know how to swim properly to avoid drowning," Mr Lemberg said.

Brisbane City Councillors Matthew Bourke and Charles Strunk had debated the issues regarding building a pool in Forest Lake during council meetings, but both have thrown their support behind the Carole Park Community Complex.

Cr Bourke said he "tips his hat off to the operators who have put in a unique and complex in place for residents of the Wacol, Ellen Grove and Forest Lake areas to utilise".

Cr Strunk was also full of praise, saying "I hear it has one of the cleanest pool water across all the pools in Brisbane. I think it is underutilised and I would encourage people to use the pool".