Residents take action over putrid smells

14th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Angry Ripley residents are reporting a bad smell in the area for the past several weeks. From left, Bruce Stumer, David Dick, Megan Archer, and Cheryl Pittman. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Angry Ripley residents are reporting a bad smell in the area for the past several weeks. From left, Bruce Stumer, David Dick, Megan Archer, and Cheryl Pittman. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

RESIDENTS of a number of Ipswich suburbs including Ripley, Ecco Ripley, Providence and Flinders View are exposed to putrid odours and airborne pollutants from the composting industry in the Swanbank area.

Many people have fears that these odours could expose them to airborne pollutants which will have unknown health effects from that exposure.

It is believed that Ipswich has a higher than normal rate of certain illnesses.

We are concerned that an increased number of people within our community are could be suffering with adverse health issues associated with these odours and airborne aerosol chemicals from certaincomposting dumps in the Swanbank area.

The community of Ipswich have been largely kept in the dark about these companies who are using chemical based systems, spraying chemicals into the air in an attempt to mask the odours from the composting activities.

We know very little about these chemicals and the health effects these may have upon some members of the community.

We can only assume that we are also breathing in these chemicals along with other odours from the operation at Swanbank.

The Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association inc has been formed because of a lack of accountability in Ipswich City Council and the perception that they are doing little to protect the community.

Even more concerning is the fact that some councillors may have accepted generous political donations from some of these businesses and other developers and appear to be acting on their behalf rather than the people who elected them.

There are many questions that need to be answered by the Council.

For example:

1. What are the minimum buffer distances between composting operations and residential areas?

2. Has a 'bio aerosol study' been done to assess the relative exposure of people to the micro-organisms released from compost which may cause adverse health effects on the surrounding population?

3. Do any local companies have chemical mist systems which release substances which bind to the

bacteria, masking the odour but not killing the airborne bacteria?

Ipswich - now the smelliest city in Australia, is not what the local community wants our great city to be

known as.

The first study of its kind into the composting industry in Ipswich raises concerns for the health of residents.

JIM DODRILL

President of Ipswich Ratepayers & Residents Association Inc.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ratepayers and residents association jim dodrill letter opinion smell

