Residential land sales in Ipswich hit highest level since 2009

LAND sales in Ipswich have reached their highest level since 2009 and with demand increasing, prices are rising too.

Vacant land or land and house packages are being snapped up faster than expected and prices have hit an average of $435 per sqm.

The latest figures show lot approvals across the Ipswich City Council area increased by 2.32 per cent between June 2015 and June 2016.

That's 2914 new lots in 12 months.

According to Ray White Land Marketing Director, Jamie Martin, the latest statistics reflect the rising demand for housing throughout the past nine years with value rising 8.22% each year.

There is more than 7,190ha of land suitable for residential development within Ipswich City, Mr Martin said.