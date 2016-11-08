Fire crews acted with speed and expertise

Bushfires plagues the State over the weekend, not just in Ipswich.

I WOULD like to thank all the fire crews that attended the bushfire near Amberley on Sunday.

They were very professional and had it under control very quickly.

My son rang me a bit after 9am when he was on his way to Rosewood and saw smoke between Rosewood and O'Neills Road.

I messaged a rural fire member I knew but he was at the Academy in Brisbane training recruits.

By the time he got back to me there were several trucks controlling it.

This is the first fire in this area since we moved in back in early 1980.

We have had a lot of children here over that time who played in different areas around here and never had a fire even when they were on holidays from school.

LORRAINE WHITE

Willowbank