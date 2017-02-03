34°
CITIZEN'S ARREST: Local helps cops catch alleged car thieves

Andrew Korner
| 3rd Feb 2017 10:07 AM Updated: 11:32 AM

POLICE have praised the efforts of Ipswich residents after five teenagers were chased down at the conclusion of a dramatic stolen car chase.

A stolen Mazda 3 was tracked from Brisbane's bayside as it travelled towards Ipswich late Thursday night, allegedly evading police once in the bayide suburbs and again at Oxley.

Ipswich police were alerted to the vehicle, which allegedly contained three males and two males ranging in aged from 12 to 19.

Acting Senior Sergeant Lindsay Kuhrt said police deployed a tyre deflation device on Ripley Rd as the vehicle headed across the Cunningham Hwy overpass, at Flinders View.

Five suspects took off on foot, with the dog squad hot on their heels.

"One female was apprehended close to the stolen vehicle," Snr Sgt Kuhrt said.

"We had quite a few units patrolling the area. Police established cordons and the remaining offenders went to ground."

About 1.30am this morning, police received reports from a Reif St resident, who said he could hear noises on his roof.

"I flew around there and myself and the home owner managed to apprehend three of them," Snr Sgt Kuhrt said.

"One offender was left outstanding and the dog squad picked up a trail and that fifth person was found hiding under a vehicle nearby."

The owner of that vehicle told the Queensland Times that he was awoken by the sound of dogs barking about 1.30am.

"They ran through my yard at one point - my dog was going off," he said.

"I think they tried to break into my neighbour's house. There were about 20 cops all around us."

Snr Sgt Kuhrt was full of praise for residents in the Flinders View neighbourhood, who he said were extremely helpful to the authorities.

"Without the help of people in that area we would have struggled," he said.

A total of five people were charged with offences ranging from unlawful use of a motor vehicle, to burglary, trespass, evade police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

All will face the Children's Court, apart from a 19-year-old man who will face Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

