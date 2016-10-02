Reports of one person trapped in crash

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE will attend Ipswich Hospital to speak to one of the drivers involved in a crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

Two vehicles collided at the roundabout intersection of Mt Crosby Rd and Junction Rd about 2.10pm.

One person was trapped for a short time, however police say there are no life-threatening injuries.

The road was blocked until the scene was eventually cleared about 3.20pm.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of injury with at least one person trapped in a crash north of Ipswich this afternoon.

Police say two vehicles have collided at the roundabout intersection of Mt Crosby Rd and Junction Rd at Chuwar.

The crash was first reported about 2.30pm.

Police have only recently arrived on scene are are still assessing the damage.

More to come.