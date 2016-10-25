Reports of crash near town bridge

UPDATE 11AM: A WOMAN is being treated for minor injuries following an earlier crash on the Terrace at North Ipswich.

Police say a four-wheel-drive collided with the rear of a smaller vehicle outside Riverlink Shopping Centre about 9.35am.

One person complained of some pain and is being assessed.

The scene of the crash is now clear.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on The Terrace at North Ipswich.

The accident was reported at 9.35am, and initial reports suggest there are injuries.

The crash may cause delays for motorists using the David Trumpy Bridge.

More to come.