Regional trainer a sure bet to win top race

City of Ipswich Gold Cup winner Thirty Talks with Ipswich owner Len Antonio and Grandchester trainer Tony Brett.

IF you can find a bookmaker who will give you a long range bet, ask for a price on Tony Brett to train the winner of the 2019 running of greyhound racing's City of Ipswich Gold Cup.

Since 2010, Brett has won the race every three years.

The Grandchester based trainer won the Cup in 2010 with Octane Show and in 2013 with Regal Lauryn.

On Saturday night he took out the 2016 running with $2.30 favourite Thirty Talks leading all the way from box one to win in race record time of 30.21.

The 2014 winner Happy Haswell held the race record at 30.23.

Thirty Talks, owned by octogenarian Len Antonio, won by five lengths over another Brett trained runner Zabdon Ferrari.

A nose way third was Major Jackpot for Robert Cooke of northern New South Wales.

Brett also had youngster Jury in the race and he ran a creditable fourth.

"To run first, second and fourth in any race, well, you would have to be happy with that,'' Brett said.

"To do it in my hometown Cup is very special. I'm proud of the efforts of each of my dogs.''

Thirty Talks, so named because he was bought as a puppy by Antonio for $30,000, has been a great investment for his owner.

Saturday night's prize of $31,500 took the earnings of Thirty Talks to $196,251, achieved in 19 wins from 31 starts.

Brett said Thirty Talks and Zabdon Ferrari will head to Albion Park on Thursday night for heats of the group 1 Brisbane Cup.

"They are seasoned performers and can compete against the best that will come up from the south,'' the trainer said.

"Jury is a young dog and I'm undecided whether to put him there.''

Mayor Paul Pisasale attended Saturday's race meeting.

Deputy mayor Paul Tully presented the Cup and said the council intends to be the race sponsor "for many years to come''.