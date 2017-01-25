Regional hospital crucial for Lockyer Valley's future

IMPORTANT STEP: Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan is pushing for a regional hospital to be built in the area.

WITH the Lockyer Valley's population on a steady rise and already unable to deal with basic medical services, Mayor Tanya Milligan felt it was time steps were taken to boost the region's health care to the next level.

Cr Milligan is pushing for a regional hospital to be built in order to equip the Lockyer Valley with the services it requires.

The need for a complete facility is especially critical considering the population rise expected in the next decade and a half.

"It's no secret that the population projection for 2031 is something like 63,000," Cr Milligan said.

"I understand these things take years of planning and consultation to deliver, so let's get together now and start having these talks so we can get this project delivered."

Cr Milligan said there was no problem with the two main healthcare facilities in the Lockyer Valley, it was just about having a centre that could provide necessary care for any and all situations.

"We've got two wonderful hospitals here in Gatton and Laidley, which have dedicated staff who do a tremendous job," she said.

She said mothers-to-be were required to head outside the region to give birth and people unable to have broken bones treated were two very common complaints.

"I think in this day and age it's not good enough," she said.

"I hear the comments that Toowoomba is just up the road and Ipswich isn't that far away.

"If I look at the proximity of the hospitals that we have in Brisbane, they're all much closer than it would be for myself or anyone to travel to Toowoomba or Ipswich."

Plainland's spot in the middle of the Lockyer Valley would make it a "prime" location.

"It's a no-brainer to me because Plainland is the central position and there is a location there," she said.

It won't happen overnight but Cr Milligan stressed talks needed to start now.

"If we're smart and we're responsible, we'll be having those conversations now," she said.

"I know it's about the dollars but for me we will miss out on the prime location which will best suit the community."