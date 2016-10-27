31°
Region taking a stand for child safety at Walk for Daniel

27th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
ON BOARD: Ipswich will support the Daniel Morcombe Foundation on the National Day of Action.
ON BOARD: Ipswich will support the Daniel Morcombe Foundation on the National Day of Action.

IPSWICH residents will step out in the name of child safety at Friday's annual Walk for Daniel.

The walk will start in the Ipswich Mall at 10am on Friday travelling along Limestone, Waghorn and Brisbane Sts before returning to the mall about 10.30am.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the morning would continue the work of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

"Denise and Bruce Morcombe have channelled their energy, enthusiasm and emotion into an incredible foundation," he said.

"The city of Ipswich has rallied behind them, and we'd love to see everyone out and about in the mall wearing red on Friday.

"The message is simple, crimes against children will not be accepted in any community, and that includes Ipswich.

Cr Pisasale said the event would not be possible without the support of the Queensland Police Service and the Ipswich Community Youth Centre.

All proceeds from the walk will support the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Day for Daniel

Food and Day for Daniel merchandise will be available in the mall from 9am to noon.

For more information visit dayfordaniel.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  day for daniel ipswich

